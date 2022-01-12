Omicron Threat : Proposal for closure of educational institutions

The most important meeting will be held tomorrow regarding the growing cases of corona virus variant omicron in educational institutions of Pakistan.
Islamabad ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) The most important meeting will be held tomorrow regarding the growing cases of corona virus variant omicron in educational institutions of Pakistan.
According to Education Ministry officials, the meeting of inter-provincial education ministers will be chaired by Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood.
The meeting will be held at 11AM to review the growing cases of Omicron virus of Corona Variant in educational institutions across Pakistan.
The meeting will also consider a proposal to close educational institutions. In addition, smart syllabuses, classes three days a week and a proposal to make vaccination compulsory will also be considered.
