CNG Advises New Service Chiefs To Disband Armed Groups

The Coalition of Northern Groups, (CNG) has urged the newly appointed service chiefs to work in harmony with the civil society to ensure that no group has the capacity to challenge the state.

The Group also called on the newly appointed service chiefs to disband all armed groups and militias in the country.

This was contained in a statement by the CNG spokesman, Abdulazeez Sulaiman.

CNG asked President Buhari to ”reassert himself by taking direct control of the fight to secure the nation and to finally reclaim the nation’s forests, highways and sea that have been lost to insurgents, other armed criminals”.

The statement in part reads, ”The Coalition of Northern Groups has noted the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari has finally acceded to the huge demands made by Nigerians for the replacement of the nation’s Service Chiefs as a step towards addressing the serious shortfalls in our policing and security institutions”.

The Group in its statement welcomes the development in the hope that the hundreds of thousands of people in Northern communities that have been at the mercy of insurgents, bandits, kidnappers, rustlers and rapists without any form of security protection would now get respite.

“We also advise the new Service Chiefs on the imperative of involving responsible opinion from community leaders and the civil society for civic contributions in initiatives that will address the manner the nation is designed to be policed and secured”.

“We expect them to work in direct harmony with all components of the Nigerian society for action to immediately disband all militias and armed groups in Nigeria to ensure that no group in future has the capacity to challenge the state in its prerogative to maintain law and order, and protect citizens’ lives and properties”.

Continuing, “The acceptable position remains that only legally constituted outfits and lawfully sanctioned organizations under the direct control of the Federal Government, as recognized by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, can be so organized, armed and fitted”.

“We expect a renewed commitment by our gallant troops and a stronger will from President Buhari in the fight against Boko Haram, bandits and other forms of criminality without the need for floating victory in the media”.

Furthermore, “We urge them to fight this insecurity with resolve and awareness of their obligations under the law, as well as the knowledge that victory will only be pronounced when the nation achieves full cessation of hostilities, disarmament, demobilization and reintegration in the entire region”.

“We appeal to fellow Nigerians to show the highest levels of cooperation, restraint and maturity in the manner we relate with the new security chiefs to ensure our defence”. The statement reads.