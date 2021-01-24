CNG Condemns Attack On Herders In South-West

By Adejumo Enock

The Coalition of Northern Groups, (CNG) has condemned the ongoing attack of herders’ in the South Western part of Nigeria, saying the incident in Oyo state is part of a grand design to destabilize Nigeria and in particular bring the North to its knees.

The CNG spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, in an interview with The Nation warned the instigators of the attacks to desist, as the North knows how to retaliate such attacks.

According to him, the Coalition was still meeting over the development, it was already considering a number of options, starting with recalling all Northern communities in the south back home safely, before considering the next move.

He however linked the development in Oyo to the alleged ‘enemies’ plan, saying that, there is a clear pattern drawn from the strategies employed to diminish North’s viability and particularly bring the Hausa/Fulani population down by direct annihilation or political and economic incapacitation.

Suleiman said, “We are meeting over the development and shall come up with a definite position. We are considering a number of options”.

“We expected the attack from Ondo following Akeridolu’s directive. But now it’s coming from Oyo”.

According to him, “As a first step, we are considering recalling all Northern Communities in the south back home safely before considering the next move. We however warn the instigators of this violence to note that the North certainly knows how to repay coin for coin”.

“We certainly don’t consider it an isolated incident but linked to a grand design to destabilize Nigeria and in particular bring the North to its knees by targeting a major component of its population, the Fulani and their livestock assets”.

Furthermore, “It is no longer in doubt that for too long, enemies of the North both foreign and local have worked strenuously to ensure that the region remains backward, divided, weak, confused and bewildered by myriads of challenges and problems”.

“Today everyone can see a clear pattern drawn from the strategies employed to achieve these results; namely the diminishing of the Northern viability and in particular, bringing the Hausa/Fulani population down by direct annihilation or political and economic incapacitation”. Suleiman Said.