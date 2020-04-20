CNN Presenter, Richard Quest Contracts #COVID19

CNN presenter, Richard Quest has contracted the dreaded coronavirus pandemic ravaging the entire world.

In a tweet via his Twitter handle, @richardquest, Quest, who presents “Quest Means Business,” confirmed his status, on Monday, saying he had been infected with the virus.

In his words:

“I have caught coronavirus. I am blessed in that I have few symptoms – just a cough. I am saving my prayers and thoughts for those less fortunate. Stay in. And protect lives.”

As of April 20, 2020, the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) had been confirmed in around 210 countries or territories.

The virus had infected 2,407,537 people worldwide, and the number of deaths had totaled 165,082 The most severely affected countries include the U.S., Italy, and Spain.

In Nigeria, they are 665 confirmed cases of the virus, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).