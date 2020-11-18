CNN Report: We Operate Within The Rules, Says Buratai

By Onwuka Gerald

Prior to numerous questions directed at the Nigerian Army following its involvement in shooting of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Tollgate, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai has said that Nigerian Army are professionals and therefore cannot act outside its supposed rules of engagement.



The Chief of Army Staff made the disclosure on Wednesday at Army Headquarters just as he welcomed members of the House of Representatives on Army.



The Cable News Network (CNN), Premium times and Amnesty International had accused the army of running foul of its rules of engagements by using live bullets on harmless, peaceful protesters.

But the Army Chief said, “Nigerians should feel safe as the Army constitutes of professionals. We adhere to our rules of engagement”.



Speaking on the escalating banditry and kidnapping, Buratai said that it is being taken care of, as the Nigerian Army alongside the Air Force are dealing with the issue.



“Efforts made towards revamping and improving the strengths of the Nigerian Army in meeting and dealing with challenges of insecurity is a work in progress, adding that the Nigerian Army Aviation is currently being reactivated and helicopter usage is part of our schedules.



“We collected two choppers from the Transmission Company of Nigeria. We use them effectively for research purposes”, he said.



Buratai further told the committee that the government should also play their part by a way of setting aside a special intervention fund on behalf of the Army, one that will be used to get sophisticated weaponry and accommodation in barracks.

Buratai added that there are many infrastructure that needs completion at various Army Barracks in the country; although taken gradually, these funds are crucial at times like these. Apart from infrastructure, they will be used for welfarism of the Nigerian Army.



Earlier, Chairman, House of Reps Committee on Army, Hon. Abdulrasaq Namdas stated that they went to the Army Headquarters to detail the COAS on noticable features during their tour to military posts around the country.



He added they witnessed an improved infrastructural development as well as good provision of motorable roads and water in various army sections in the country.