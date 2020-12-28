Co Convener Of EndSars And Feminist Co Contracts COVID-19

By Adejumo Enock

Business developer and Chief Executive Officer at Caya House, Feyikemi FK Abudu, has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Abudu who during the #EndSARS campaign, was at the forefront, providing legal, medical, and financial aid to protesters and victims of police brutality in different capacities through the group, Feminist Coalition made the announcement via her official Twitter handle @fkabudu on Monday.

She stated on Twitter, “I didn’t foresee spending the last few days of the year in quarantine, trying to deal with the coronavirus.

She stated that no one from her family contracted the virus, advising that it’s a lot better to never get it.

See her tweet:

“Didn’t think I’d spend the last few days of the year quarantined and trying to deal with this corona virus, but here we are. Very on brand for 2020

