Co Founder Of Flutterwave Cautions Government on Sharing BVN And Phone Numbers In Unencrypted Format

Co Founder of Flutterwave has taken to his Twitter handle, @iAboyeji, to Caution the Federal Government against sharing Bank Verification Number (BVN) and Phone numbers in unencrypted formats.

He said: “if you are close to our govt, tell them to stop sharing lists of BVN and phones in plain text.

“Their communications are all compromised and the bad boys we are cybermonitoring are using it for scams where they call you claiming to be from a bank to get your account number so they can give you palliative funds.”

“The fraudsters then proceed to drain one’s account using one of many applications that use phone numbers and BVN for verifications,” he added.

