Coachella 2020: Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean headline

Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean will headline Coachella festival this year.

It’s the first time since 2016 without a female headliner – Lady Gaga, Beyonce and Ariana Grande have each had a slot in the past three years.

The Californian festival is held over two weekends each April with the same line-up appearing over both of them.

Lana Del Rey and Megan Thee Stallion and Summer Walker are among the female performers.

The line-up features a lot of British artists – from FKA Twigs and Lewis Capaldi to Calvin Harris, Slowthai, Dave and Yungblud.

Thom Yorke will be performing but without Radiohead, who headlined the festival in 2017. Next to his name is “Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes” – a solo album from 2014.

Run The Jewels, Rex Orange County, DaBaby and Flume are just a few of the other acts performing.

Headliner Frank Ocean hasn’t performed at Coachella since 2012, before the release of debut album Channel Orange.

Things are slightly different for him now – he’s one of the 2010s’ biggest acts and so popular that after rumours of an appearance at Camp Flog Gnaw festival, Drake was booed off stage when he came out instead of him.

The singer hasn’t toured since the release of 2017’s Blonde.

Rage Against The Machine meanwhile are headlining for the third time after doing the honours for the first-ever Coachella in 1999, and reuniting to do it again in 2007.

Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande were the top names for last year’s festival, with Kanye West bringing his gospel Sunday Service sound on the Sunday as well.

The first weekend of Coachella is already sold out, with presale registration for the second weekend now open.

Coachella takes place on the wee