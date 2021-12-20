Coke Studio releases Performes List for Season 14

Jane Zee Sound has been added to Coke Studios this year

Entertainment
By Arshad Farooq
Abida Perveen, Atif Aslam and Arooj Aftab
Lahore ( The Breaking Times – December 20, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Who will perform in Coke Studio Season 14? International music franchise Coke Studio has released the list of Performes and stars.

The names of the stars and performers who are going to perform in the 14th season of the famous Pakistani musical show Coke Studio have come to light.

Music show Cook Studios has released the names of this year’s performers and stars in the hope of gaining the attention of fans of all ages.

A statement from VP Coca-Cola states that the show has seemed a bit unfocused in recent episodes, with the values ​​being the same but Jane Zee Sound has been added to Coke Studios this year.

The performers and stars who will be performing in Coke Studio Season 14 are:

  1. Abdullah Siddiqui
  2. Abida Parveen
  3. Ali Sethi
  4. Amir Bakhsh
  5. Arooj Aftab
  6. Asfar Hussain
  7. Atif Aslam
  8. Butt Brothers
  9. Eva B
  10. Faisal Kapadia
  11. Faris Shafi
  12. Hassan Rahim
  13. Justin Babis
  14. Kefi Khalil
  15. Karakoram
  16. Lahore Jazz Ensemble
  17. Mesha Shafi
  18. Momina Mustahasa
  19. Naseebo Lal
  20. Qaratul Ain Baloch
  21. Shigal Soch
  22. Talal Qureshi
  23. Talha Anjum
  24. Wahab Bugti
  25. Young Stinners
  26. Zain Zohaib Qawalz
