Collaboration Between Media And Security Agencies Will Tackle Insecurity – FRCN DG

By Myke Agunwa

The Director General Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Dr. Mansur Liman said that better collaboration between the Media and the security agencies will lead to the ultimate end of insurgency and insecurity which have ravaged different parts of the country in recent times.

Liman made the call during the flag off of the 2020 NUJ FRCN Chapel NUJ Week, Road work exercise, Public lecture and Award which kicked-off in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Director General who was represented by the Director News, Mallam Sani Suleiman explained that all hands must be on deck as security issues remain a collective responsibility for all.

Dr. Liman while calling on journalists to work closely with the security agencies as a means of addressing security challenges facing the country, promised that Radio Nigeria will not relent in it’s efforts of uplifting the people and uniting the nation.

Also in her address, The chairman NUJ FRCN Chapel, Sandra Udeike stressed that better collaboration between the men of the pen and those of the riffle will in no small measure bring all forms of banditry and terrorism in the country to an end.

She reiterated the Union’s call for the implementation and review of media salary structure for effective service delivery in view of the essential nature of their job.

“Since the media is recognized by the constitution as the fourth estate of the realm, we at the FRCN see it a mandatory social responsibility to bring issues of insecurity and ways of addressing them to the fore.

“This is because no meaningful development can be actualized in an atmosphere of chaos… which is why our slogan remains ” uplighting the people and uniting the nation”.

“It is our firm belief that the media can help in no small measure in addressing the rising cases of insecurity in Nigeria. This however requires a great deal of attention to the practitioners by employers, especially in respect to peculiarity allowances, which many employees including the staff of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria are still awaiting. We are very hopeful that the process would be hastened.

The Guest lecturer, a Professor of Criminology and Security Studies, National Open University, Prof Sam Smah called on security agencies to adopt an Intelligence-led approach to prevent crime.

Professor Smah said intelligence gathering must be adopted by security agencies to forestall kidnapping terrorism and all forms of criminality in the country.

The Chairman of FCT Council of the NUJ, Mr Emmanuel Ogbeche who acknowledged the sensitive role of the media, in holding the government accountable urged them to adhere to professional ethics and unbiased reportage.

Also in his goodwill message, The Director General of Directorate of Security Services, Yusuf Bichi said the media has a role to play in factual information gathering and dissemination.

Represented by the Public Relations officer of the Service, Dr. Peter Afunanya advised journalists to properly inform and educate Nigerians. He described the media as a great partner in agenda setting and form of opinion.

The Minister of Information and culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed represented by the Deputy director field operations, Mallam Adamu while speaking on The theme of the Lecture “The Role of the Media in Enhancing National Security and Public Safety”, stressed the need for the media to shun fake news and be objective in their reportage in the interest of national Unity.

Highlights of the event was the presentation of Award to some of the Agencies for their contribution to national development.