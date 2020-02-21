Comedian With Dwarfism Raises Almost $200,000 To Send Bullied 9-year-old With Dwarfism To Disneyland

American stand-up comedian and actor, Brad Williams has raised almost $200,000 to send the nine-year-old boy who was bullied over his dwarfism, to Disneyland.

The 36-year-old set up a GoFundMe page for Quaden Bayles on Thursday after the boy’s mother shared an emotional video of him crying and saying he wanted to die after being bullied at school went viral.

Mr. Williams, who also has dwarfism, wrote: ‘I’m setting up this GoFundMe to let Quaden know that bullying will not be tolerated, and that he is a wonderful human being who deserves joy.

‘I want to fly Quaden and his mother to America, get them a nice hotel, and bring them to Disneyland.

‘This isn’t just for Quaden, this is for anyone who has been bullied in their lives and told they weren’t good enough.

‘Let’s show Quaden and others that there is good in the world and they are worthy of it.’

As of Friday,the GoFundMe page already had 8,700 donors and almost $200,000.

The comedian also revealed that if they make more than enough donation, the excess would be given to anti-bullying charities.