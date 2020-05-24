Comments Fly As Pictures From Kano Governor Ganduje’s Eid Prayers Emerge(PHOTOS)

The Governor of Kano State, Umar Ganduje reportedly attended the Eid-il Fitr prayers held today, accompanied by his Deputy, Nasiru Gawuna.

The prayers are said to be the first attended by His Highness the Emir of Kano and Chairman of the Kano State Council of Emirs Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero.











Viewers of the Twitter post by a user simply identified as Dawisu commented on the lack of social distancing, and the obvious gap between the elites present, and the masses crowded outside.

“His Excellency, Governor Umar Ganduje and his Deputy His Excellency Dr. Nasiru Yisuf Gawuna attended the Eid-il Fitr Prayers today, which was also the first Eid prayer of His Highness the Emir of Kano and Chairman of the Kano State Council of Emirs Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero. The prayers were led by the Chief Imam of Kano”, the post is captioned.

"His Excellency, Governor Umar Ganduje and his Deputy His Excellency Dr. Nasiru Yisuf Gawuna attended the Eid-il Fitr Prayers today, which was also the first Eid prayer of His Highness the Emir of Kano and Chairman of the Kano State Council of Emirs Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero. The prayers were led by the Chief Imam of Kano", the post is captioned.

“Social Distancing (inside Cubicle)

Zero Social Distancing (Outside Cubicle)

Hypocrite at its peak”, one user replied beneath the post.

“The poor people outside the cubicle doesn’t matter in the scheme of life”, another user responded.

The poor people outside the cubicle doesn't matter in the scheme of life. — DEMAGOGUE PhD.💘senior advocat🎓 (@von_Bismack) May 24, 2020

Kano Elites in VIP section, observing the social distancing as recommended by WHO and observed by @HaramainInfo, d rest sai dai ta Allah. Ko face mask ma babu ballantana social distancing.Haba yakamata ace anyi advocating wa mutane akan hakan. Taya Allah kiwo, yafi Allah na nan — Farida Ujudud Shariff (@FaridaShariff) May 24, 2020