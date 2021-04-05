Commercial Banks Reconnect MTN to USSD Code for Vending

Commercial banks have reconnected customers of MTN Nigeria to the use of the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data, USSD, code for airtime vending.

The banks yesterday reconnected them following the intervention of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ibrahim Pantami and the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele.

The banks on Thursday night had disconnected only MTN customers from accessing the USSD code on airtime vending from all channels linked to USSD code.

According to the banks, they took the decision because MTN reduced the discount offered to banks on airtime sales from four per cent to 2.5 per cent.

MTN’s action did not go down well with the banks, who cited the cut making the cost of managing the infrastructure and other operational costs they incurred as being unprofitable for them.