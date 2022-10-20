Communication manager resume writing: guide and tips

If you think you have all the skills required for the position of communications manager, go for it! This could be an opportunity for you to further your career in your dream job. However, in order for you to stand out from the other candidates, your resume must be the best. You need to be very careful in writing it because this document will be scrutinized in great detail. Here’s what you need to know and what you need to include in a communications manager’s resume to be successful. Our advice!

1. The mission of a communication manager

In recent years, with the digital revolution, jobs in the field of communication are developing more and more. That’s why many companies are constantly looking for a communication manager. But what is a communication manager?

It is a person who takes on a very large responsibility within a company. The development of the company depends on it considerably. To become one, you must attend a school specialized in communication. Among the missions that it must ensure in a company, there are :

– The implementation of the communication plan;

– The development, the animation, and the development of customer loyalty on professional and/or social networks;

– A good visibility of the brand on the web and an excellent image with partners and sponsors;

– Management of the company’s relations with the various communication entities (press, partners, employees, etc.);

– The determination of the objectives of each communication action;

– The choice of support and contents adapted to the action carried out;

– The setting of the calendar for the realization of the planned actions;

– Documentary watch on the various communication actions;

– And the realization of emailing campaigns and external and internal newsletters and their implementation according to the editorial calendar.

This list is not exhaustive. It can still be extended depending on the communication requirements of each company. You can use the online resume examples to learn how to write a communication manager resume. As for the salary, a junior communication manager receives an average of €3,500 gross per month, €4,200 for the most experienced from 8 to 12 years. Sometimes, it’s even more than 4 500 € when it’s a big company.

2. What are the skills and qualities needed to become a communications manager?

Well, given that the communications manager position is quite important, you must at least present the skills required by your employer. These should include the following:

A perfect mastery of social networks;

A strong digital appetite;

Strong technical communication and business skills;

Good writing skills;

Ability to work on several projects in parallel;

Knowledge of management tools and budget monitoring;

Managerial and pedagogical skills;

Several computer skills (programming languages, professional office software, Adobe software);

And strong language skills (English, German, Italian, etc.).

You must have at least 6 of these skills and list them on your resume to be the ideal candidate. On top of that, you must also present behavioral skills or more precisely personal qualities as this is an essential position in a company. These should also be mentioned in the ad. Take note of them and compare them with your own if they are similar.

Some of the personal qualities required of a communications manager are:

Communication and negotiation skills;

Excellent listening skills;

Innovation and creativity;

Precision and organizational skills;

A sense of initiative and strength of proposal;

Flexibility in geographical mobility.

Take 3 to 5 of these qualities and put them in your resume, of course, if you have them, and try to present them well so that you can convince your future employer that you are really the ideal person for the position of communication manager.

3. Highlight professional experience

In the “professional experience” section, which is the most important part, it must retrace your entire professional career. It must highlight all the skills mentioned above to demonstrate your professionalism.

To present your experiences well, mention them in anti-chronological order, i.e. from the most recent to the oldest, and mention the following information:

– The start and end date of the contract;

– The title of the position held;

– The name of the employing company;

– And the different types of assignments administered.

If you have no experience in this field, then focus on your degrees and skills that are most relevant to the position you have. Talk about your academic background to reduce the recruiter’s doubt. Indeed, to hold the position of communications manager, you must have graduated from a school or institute specializing in communications. This is the only way to show your recruiter that you have knowledge in this field.

You can also add other sections that can add value to your profile and fill the gap in your resume such as your professional certifications, awards, additional training, volunteer work, extra-professional activities, etc. There are many things you can include in this additional section of your communications manager resume. However, only include information that reflects your personality and is directly related to the communication manager position.

4. A good layout for a very successful resume

Recruiters impose criteria before deciding whether or not applications are worth reading in their entirety. In fact, apart from skills and personal qualities, they also require a good layout and a visually pleasing design, worthy of a communication manager. To achieve this here is how to present your resume to make it more remarkable:

A light background color, preferably white;

Light colors for the title and subtitles, and black for the content;

Bold for key elements of your profile;

A professional font for content (Arial, Calibri, or Times New Roman);

Legible font size between 12 and 14 points;

And 1-inch margins and 1.5-inch line spacing between each section.

In short, the whole should not exceed one A4 page or two if you have several experiences