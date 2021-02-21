Community Kicks As Police Invite Ondo Leaders To Abuja Over Alleged Killing Of Cow

Community Leaders of Ifon, Ose Local Government Area (LGA) of Ondo State have kicked against the invitation of their elders by the police over the alleged killing of a cow.

They said it was surprising that the police were pursuing supposed killers of cows when it had yet to unravel those who killed the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Isreal Adeusi, who was their traditional rule.

According to them, the leaders invited were among those temporarily holding forth following the death of their Oba.

TheBreakingTimes gathered that the late Oba Adeusi was killed by suspected herdsmen around Elegbeka on Ifon-Owo Highway on November 26, 2020.

Chief Femi Awani, President of the Ifon Development Union, spoke at a briefing in Ifon saying the police invitation was based on a petition by one herdsman, Abdullahi, who claimed one of his cows was killed last month.

Awani mentioned the leaders invited to include Chief Ekon, Chief Olijewu, Hon Saliu Omotoso, Hon Olaniyi Eni-Olotu, and Chief hunter of Ifon.

He said another petition by one Alhaji Usman prompted the police to deploy men from the FIB Tactical Command Squad to ensure the invited leaders left for Abuja to answer the petition.

Awani noted that the thrust of the petition to the Force headquarters was not only about the killing of a cow but included alleged criminal conspiracy, a threat to life, and attempted kidnapping.

He said the content of the letter inviting the leaders was at variance with the verbal narration of the policemen from Abuja.

Awani appealed to Adamu Mohammed, the Inspector General of Police, to investigate the authenticity of the letter which they saw as a ploy to intimidate them and forestall attempts at protecting their land.

He wondered if the petition was not a ploy to release some herders who were arrested for kidnapping around the community.

“Once we are sure the letter is authentic, we will go to Abuja. We are law-abiding citizens. The allegations are weighty. It is a painful thing to us. We would have been protesting but we are a peaceful people,” he said.