Community policing: Ekiti begins recruitment

Ekiti State Police Commissioner, Asuquo Amba, has begun the process of recruiting special constables for the community policing policy of the Regime.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Ekiti Command, Sunday Abutu, said Amba had given directive for the recruitment exercise to kick off across the 16 council areas of the state.

Abutu said forms for the recruitment of the special constables, who would work to achieve the aims and objectives of community policing, had been distributed to all police stations across the state where interested applicants would obtain such as the first step.

In a statement in Ado Ekiti on Sunday, the Police Spokesperson stated, “The Commissioner of Police has given directive for the exercise to kick off across the 16 local government areas of Ekiti State.”

“The recruitment forms are now available in all the divisional police stations across the state. All interested volunteers are to walk into any divisional police station closer to them within their local governments and pick the form at no cost.

“Applicants must be between the ages of 21 – 50 years, with the willingness to serve the community. Applicants must be resident within their respective communities.

“Applicants must be willing to sacrificially serve their respective communities for the purpose and aims of community policing policy with or without remuneration.

“Interested applicants are to, as a matter of urgency, go to the nearest police station within their local governments and pick the form as the screening date will soon be announced,” he stated.

According to Abutu, the step was in line with the approval and the directive of the Regime through the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, for the recruitment of special constables into Nigeria Police Force to enhance the community policing policy nationwide.

The statement, however, did not disclose the number of special constables to be recruited for the policy in the state, but an unconfirmed source in the police said no fewer than 50 persons would be recruited in each local government of the state.