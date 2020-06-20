Community Policing Way Forward In Kogi– Yahaya Bello

The Kogi State government has recently launched a community policing committee in a move geared towards improving security in communities across the state.

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has said that the idea of community policing which seeks to involve locals in the maintenance of law and order would further enhance intelligence gathering and stem insecurity.

Deputy Governor of the state, Mr. Edward Onoja revealed that the initiative is a progressive leap in the struggle to re-strategise security measures in the State.

Mr. Onoja said on Friday in Lokoja, that the security innovation using community policing initiative was proposed by the Inspector General of Police, Mr Muhammad Adamu.

He further noted that a citizen-centric approach to tackling criminality was necessary to ensure effective policing.

Through an intelligence-based initiative anchored on mutual trust between the citizens and the police, Mr. Onoja expressed confidence in the drastic reduction in the crime statistics of the state.