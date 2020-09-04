Companies Allowed To Import Maize By FG Have Their Directorships Stuffed With Northerners – David Hundeyin

The Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has issued permission to four companies, allowing them import maize into Nigeria.

The selected companies are:

Wacot Limited; Chi Farms Limited; Crown Flour Mills Limited and Premier Feed Mills Limited.

The expected quantity to be imported by the companies is :

Premier Feed Limited – 120,000 Tons

Chi Farm Limited – 60,000 Tons

Crown Flour Mills – 22,000 Tons

Wacot Limited – 30,000 Tons

Meanwhile renowned writer and Journalist concerned primarily with political affairs, David Hundeyin via his twitter handle responded to the selection, by saying the Directors of the selected companies are ones already known by Nigerians.

Hundeyin highlighted the fact that all the companies are headed by Northern directors, saying such a situation has become the norm in Nigeria.

Upon further research from CAC portal, David Hundeyin revealed that the directors of these companies carry names such as Bashirs, Aminus, Galadimas and Abubakars.

LMAO just checked these companies out on CAC and sure enough, their directorships are stuffed with the usual retinue of Bashirs, Aminus, Galadimas, Abubakars and Umarus.



Nigeria? Surprise me? Nah…. https://t.co/AD7GXLH0uf — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) September 4, 2020