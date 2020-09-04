Companies Allowed To Import Maize By FG Have Their Directorships Stuffed With Northerners – David Hundeyin
The Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has issued permission to four companies, allowing them import maize into Nigeria.
The selected companies are:
Wacot Limited; Chi Farms Limited; Crown Flour Mills Limited and Premier Feed Mills Limited.
The expected quantity to be imported by the companies is :
Premier Feed Limited – 120,000 Tons
Chi Farm Limited – 60,000 Tons
Crown Flour Mills – 22,000 Tons
Wacot Limited – 30,000 Tons
Meanwhile renowned writer and Journalist concerned primarily with political affairs, David Hundeyin via his twitter handle responded to the selection, by saying the Directors of the selected companies are ones already known by Nigerians.
Hundeyin highlighted the fact that all the companies are headed by Northern directors, saying such a situation has become the norm in Nigeria.
Upon further research from CAC portal, David Hundeyin revealed that the directors of these companies carry names such as Bashirs, Aminus, Galadimas and Abubakars.
See his Tweet below: