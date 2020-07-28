Comport Self, Adhere To #COVID19 Guidelines At The Airport – FAAN To VIPs, Dignitaries

Reputable dignitaries have recently been cautioned by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to exhibit etiquettes and as well adhere to guidelines at the Airport; so as remain safe during Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

This revelation was made by the General Manager handling Public affairs at FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu on Tuesday in Lagos.

According to her, “During this celebration, those VIP personnel at the airport should do well to respect themselves and by so doing, dont harass officers that are trying to ensure that guidelines are followed by all. We therefore will not condole public disturbance or disobedience from anybody”.

Only passengers about travelling, will be allowed to use the airport, as dignitaries won’t be allowed in the airport, not unless they are travelling with their principals.

Mrs. Yakubu expressed optimism by assuring users of various airports in the country that the airports are set and will host variety of sky travellers during this celebration.

She also said that Nigerian airports under the supervision of NAAN is more dedicated than ever before to ensure that the passengers who will be travelling to various locations during Salah celebration will be well attended to, and also ensure their safe arrival to preferred destinations.

“Various measures and guidelines has been laid down by airport authorities, one that is synonymous to the COVID-19 protocol of the Niger Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). We have improved on most operational gadgets in the airport, adding that other facilities are already in operation”, she said.

Yakubu further charged Nigerians who intend travelling for the break to brace up by completing every requirement needed for their trip.