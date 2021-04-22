Computer-Related Fraud: EFCC Arrests Popular Instagram Celebrity, Pankeeroy, 34 Others

Popular Instagram celebrity, Nwagbo Oliver Chidera, popularly known as Pankeeroy, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

EFCC made this known on Thursday, saying Pankeeroy was arrested in Lagos State along with 34 others for alleged involvement in computer-related fraud.

The popular Instagram celebrity was arrested by operatives of the Lagos Zonal Office of the Commission.

The names of the other suspects arrested along with Pankeeroy were given as: Emeka Christian Egwuatu, Adeyemi Adedamola Olumide, Awokoya Moyosore lyaniwura, Efunnuga Dmilola Samuel, Samson Makinde Egwuatu, Gbemileke Jide Simeon,Omoyemi Fashola Owolabi, and Farouk Ibiwoye Olatunde.

Others are: Chinedu Omesu Christian, Gafar Kunle Adedamola, Chuka AnieboRichard, Dibo Ayomide Samson, Rotimi Segun Damilola, Habeeb Banire Damilola, Afolabi Bolutife Michael, and Adekanbi Elijah Adeola.

The commission stated that, “They were arrested on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at their hideout in James Court, Lekki, Lagos, following verified intelligence received by the Commission about their alleged criminal activities.”