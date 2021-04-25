Comrade Tunde Oke Emerges NNPP AMAC Chairmanship Candidate

Comrade Tunde Oke emerges New Nigeria People’s Party Chairmanship Candidate in AMAC.

Leading contender for AMAC Chairmanship Comrade Tunde Oke has emerge as the chairmanship candidate for the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, in a primary election conducted on Friday at the national headquarters of NNPP and monitored by INEC.

In his remarks, Comrade Tunde Oke thanked the leadership and members of the NNPP for believing in him and expressed his commitment to the development of AMAC and the FCT.

“The time has now come for us to work together more harmoniously and forge ahead with our Mission of Building A Great System that the whole world will be proud to associate with “

Support and Vote Comrade Tunde Oke as the Next Abuja Municipal Area Council Chairman. It is A Must we Dignify our System Again. The lost glory need to be restored comrade Tunde Oke remarked