African Presidents Mobilize Support For Dr. Adesina

African Presidents have come forward to show their support for Dr. Akinwumi Adesina after certain allegations were made against him to obstruct his re-election as President of the African Development Bank.

In a press statement signed by over 10 presidents in Africa both Former and present leaders, who confirmed that the AFDB under Dr. Adesina leadership has been remarkable and transparent.

The leaders explained that under the leadership of Dr. Adesina, a $3 billion ‘fight Covid19’ bond was launched to support African countries in this time of the novel CoronaVirus.

The work the bank has been doing for women was not left out with a $3 billion fund to provide access of finance to women.

The leaders further stated that the AFDB and Dr. Adesina have been a pride to Africans and have achieved great heights, especially at a critical time when the nation battles with Covid19 pandemic. Read press statement below