Congo:Ten People Die In Renewed Militia Attacks

Ten people have been confirmed dead in an attack by militia fighters in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s east. The army is reportedly battling armed groups, officials said Thursday.

According to AFP, four people were killed in the troubled Beni region of North Kivu. The region’s top official Donat Kibwana told AFP that the blame could be traced to the notorious ADF militia.

Fingers have been pointed at the ADF for the deaths of more than 1,000 civilians in the Beni region since October 2014.

The ADF is a radical Muslim movement with roots in neighbouring Uganda, originating in the 1990s, opposing the rule of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

In 1995, the ADF changed base into the DRC, although it has not carried out attacks inside Uganda for years.

The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) have reportedly killed hundreds in the region since late last year following a military offensive against their bases.

“We are continuing to track down everybody,” DRC army general Chaligonza Nduru said, adding that 70 percent of the ADF fighters were Congolese.