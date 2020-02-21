Congresses: PDP Extends Sale of Nomination Forms

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extended the ongoing sale of nomination forms for various party congresses by one week.

In view of the above, the party extends the last day for the sale of forms from the earlier announced date of Saturday, February 22, 2020 to a new date of Saturday, February 29, 2020.

All leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of the party at all levels are advised to be guided accordingly.

The statement was signed by the Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan