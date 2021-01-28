Consider Igbo For IGP – Ohanaeze To Buhari

Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo General Assembly Worldwide has called on the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari to consider appointing an Igbo as the next inspector-general of police (IGP).

The Group while reacting to the president’s appointment of new service chiefs on Wednesday said, Buhari excluded Igbo from the appointment.

The president general of the group, Onuorah Onyeachonam asked the president to appoint the most senior Igbo native in the force as IGP.

He asked the new service chiefs to take up the task and combat the “daring challenges of insecurity in our country”.

“There is no Igbo man among the newly appointed Service Chiefs. Those who claim that the newly appointed Chief of Defense Staff Maj Gen Leo Irabor is an Igbo man should tell us if Irabor is an Igbo name”.

Continuing, “As the Inspector General of Police is due for retirement and fast getting ready to exit the police apex position, we call on the APC- led Federal Government to consider an Igbo man for the position of the Inspector General of Police”.

“If there is no Igbo man or woman qualified for the job of the IGP, promote the Igbos next in line in the Police Force to fit in”. He said.