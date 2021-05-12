Consider Your Safety First, Police Authorities Warn Officers in Southern States

Police officers in Southern States of Nigeria have been warned to be first considerate of their safety when ever carrying out their duties.

The wireless message sent to commands in the Southern states warned officers to stay away from the South-South and South-East region as unknown gunmen continue to rampage the region without remorse.

The message further ordered officers to desist from taking up escort duties to specific states in the South-South and South-East region till the region’s security situation improves.

“SECURITY GENERAL X ATTACK ON POLICEMEN / SNATCHING OF RIFLES BY IPOB X SEQUEL TO THE INCESSANT ATTACKS ON POLICEMEN / SNATCHING OF ARMS AND AMMUNITION BY THE PROSCRIBED IPOB / ESN ELEMENTS IN THE EASTERN STATES OF ABIA X ANAMBRA X EBONY! X ENUGU X IMO STATE X AND RIVERS STATE X COMPOL DOPS DIRECTS X YOU WARN PERSONNEL YOURS X THAT ESCORT OF THEIR PRINCIPALS TO THE SIX (6) EASTERN STATES IS SUSPENDED FORTHWITH UNTIL SECURITY SITUATION IMPROVES X ENSURE: * CT COMPLIANCE PLEASE XXXX,” the wireless message read.

This directive is coming after incessant attacks on Police and other government institutions in the South-South and South-East region by unknown gunmen.