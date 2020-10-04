Contradictory Reports Surround Trump’s Health Status, As US President Insists He is ‘Fine’

The puzzle enveloping the President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis and condition became more complicated Saturday after several rounds of confusing and contradictory information from the White House and the president’s medical staff.

The source, whom the New York Times and the Associated Press identified as White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, told White House pool reporters after the briefing from his doctors that Trump, who remains hospitalized, had been given supplemental oxygen and experienced shortness of breath, a report that appeared to contradict both the more upbeat statements from Trump’s doctor and assessments that he was doing well both on Twitter and elsewhere.

Trump in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle Saturday praised the doctors and nurses at Walter Reed Medical Center, saying “With their help, I am feeling well!”



“Doctors, Nurses and ALL at the GREAT Walter Reed Medical Center, and others from likewise incredible institutions who have joined them, are AMAZING!!! Tremendous progress has been made over the last 6 months in fighting this PLAGUE. With their help, I am feeling well!” he tweeted.





However, Trump’s physician Sean Conley would not offer a clear, declarative statement on whether the president had received oxygen treatment since testing positive.

Questions linger on just how many high tier US government officials may have been exposed to Covid19, as events in the past few weeks involving the president had low social distancing and mask-wearing was lax.

Since President Trump announced he had tested positive for coronavirus, Sen. Mike Lee, Sen. Thom Tillis, Sen. Ron Johnson, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway have announced they have contracted the virus also.