Contrary To Complaints, Prices Of Food Items Are Coming Down — Presidency Says

The Muhammadu Buhari-led Presidency has said that the prices of food items in Nigeria are dropping, contrary to complaints across the nation.

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, who spoke on behalf of the presidency on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, said the significant drop in prices of food items stems from Buhari’s reforms in the agricultural sector.

According to the presidential spokesman, though prices may differ depending on the state and area, however, on the general, there is a drop in prices of food items.

When quizzed on the President’s directive Thursday that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) should with immediate effect stop the release of money for food and fertiliser importation, he said his principal’s intentions are in the best interest of the country.

“Nigerians must give consideration for the fact that the President’s directive to the CBN is driven by nothing other than a patriotic motive,” he said.

He said the directive falls in line with the President’s quest to boost agriculture in the country, a position to which some persons disagree, arguing that the CBN’s policies should not be imposed by a political authority.