Contributory Pension Scheme: Seven Families Receives N19m From Gov Obaseki

The next of Kin to seven deceased employees of the State Government and who enrolled prior to their death, to the Edo state Contributory Pension Scheme were recently issued N19m cheques by Governor of the state.

Representing the governor at the presentation of the cheque to the deceased family members was the Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa at the government house, Benin City.

According to him, “it is quite yet another moment that will later prove to delineate the significant impact brought so far by the Contributory Pension Scheme”.

The Head of Service, revealed the disbursement is following the Pension Reform Act of 2014 as well as the Edo State Contributory Pension Scheme Law of 2010 as (amended), adding that it is about the seventh time the families of deceased member under the scheme will be presented cheques by the government.

Meanwhile Governor Obaseki revealed that the morale and tenacity of the workers is being uplifted and boosted by the scheme, backed up with the consistent payment of the government’s 10 percent to contributions and payment of premium for group life insurance.

According to him, “the beneficiaries to be issued the sum total of N19,169,724.24, are late Mr. Emmanuel Akhigbe who previously worked with the Edo State House of Assemble; late Mr. Iyawe Christopher having worked with the Post Primary Education Board; and late Ms. Osadome Queen, worked in Office of the Auditor General”.

He added that the remaining were late Mr. Izuagie Jonathan former Directorate of the Government House; late Mr. Asiriuwa Godfrey, Mimsitry of Agriculture; late Mr. Ayemoba Blessing of the Ministry of Agriculture; and late Mr. David Okhiria, worked with the Directorate of Government House.

The Government since the Obaseki headed administration, has so far been sustaining its pension reforms and settling individuals that are enrolled in the scheme.