Controller Examinations Sahiwal Board Rana Naveed Azmat Media Talk

Rana Naveed Azmat, Controller Examinations, Board of Education, Sahiwal, has urged the Resident Inspectors, Superintendents and Deputy Superintendents to make proper arrangements for electricity and fans in all the rooms and halls of the examination centers. In case of loadsheding electrical generators should be used.

In the light of government directives, Rana Naveed Azmat directed all concerned examination supervisors and other staff to ensure provision of cold and clean drinking water to the students at the centers.

He said that the examination environment should be made pleasant in every possible way and in case of any emergency report to Rescue 1122 immediately.

He also directed all the distributing inspectors to personally check all the arrangements on a daily basis.

