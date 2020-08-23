Controversy Mars NPC Planned Appointment  As Top Government Officials Conspire To Move Against Christian Nominee.

Details have emerged that some top government officials in President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration are planning to prevail on the President to upturn the appointment of Ali Silas Agara as the chairman of the National Population Commission, NPC, Human Rights Lawyer and Activist Abdul Mahmud revealed.

According to him findings have shown that these officials were not comfortable with the appointment of Agara because he as a Christian from Nasarawa State might not be the best decision for the position knowing how sensitive the issues of population is to a nation like Nigeria.

The President who reserves the constitutional right to elect the chairman and members of the board had in March appointed Agara and seven others to serve the commission for the next five years.

Despite his appointment, Agara is yet to be sworn in following a heated plot by some strong individuals working hard to replace him with Kura Isa, a Muslim from Kano State.

The president’s Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari and the governor of Nasarawa State Abdullahi Sule are fingered as the two opposing forces who will stop at nothing to see that Agara is not sworn into office.

As clearly stated, the challenge the duo have with Agara has nothing to do with his competence, qualification or other necessary factors but just religious bias for not being a Muslim.

They have requested that the President replace Agara with Isa who is a Muslim, because in their opinion, it is too dangerous to appoint a Christian to such sensitive office.

The Council of State is however expected to meet on Thursday ostensibly to approve the intriguing decision orchestrated by Gambari and Sule, Mahmud said.

Below is a detailed memo showing that the council was duly consulted, however Gambari and Sule who is the governor of Agara’s home state seek otherwise.



