Convicted Maryam Sanda To Approach Supreme Court

By Adejumo Enock

In order to overturn the judgement of the lower courts,convicted Maryam Sanda who was Sentenced to death by the court of appeal on Friday has decided to approach the Supreme Court.

Her Lawyer, Joe Gadzama, SAN made this known to reporters on Friday

Recall that the court of Appeal in Abuja has affirmed the death sentence imposed on her by the High Court of Abuja for the killing of Bilyamin Mohammed Bello, her husband.

Being displeased with the judgement of the Appeal Court, Sanda’s lawyer states their decision of approaching the Supreme Court so as to overturn her underlying judgement.