Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein injured in Rikers Island jail

Convicted rapist, Harvey Weinstein has reportedly injured himself at the Rikers Island jail.

Weinstein spokesperson Juda Engelmayer told the New York Post that Weinstein fell on his head while trying to walk on his own and may have suffered a concussion as a result.

The incident occured on Saturday, March 7.

Weinstein is being housed in an infirmary at the New York City jail with two “older gentlemen,” Engelmayer said. During his recent trial, Weinstein used a walker to get in and out of court.

“He’s miserable but trying to be optimistic as best he can,” Engelmayer said.

This comes days after he underwent a four-hour heart surgery to have a stent put in before he was then transported to the North Infirmary Command, which is for high profile inmates and inmates with health issues.

At a February hearing, Mr.Weinstein was cleared of the most serious counts of predatory sexual assault and first-degree rape but was found guilty of raping actress Jessica Mann in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006.

He now faces up to 25 years in prison for the convictions relating to two women.

More than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, but only two have had their claims prosecuted. The ex-movie mogul is also still awaiting a case in Los Angeles.