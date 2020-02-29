Coronavirus: 28 persons have been quarantined ― Ogun govt

The Ogun State Government said 28 persons who were in contact with the Italian national infected with coronavirus have been identified and consequently quarantined.

This was disclosed by the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, at a news conference, on Friday evening, that the affected people will be quarantined for the next 14 days.

The governor flanked by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Communications, Remmy Hazzan, noted that government would continue with line listing of those who had contact with the 28 people.

Abiodun said the company visited by the index (Italian) had been shut down while two isolation centres had been put in place within the premises.

The governor added that part of measures to contain the virus was the establishment of a Disease Surveillance Centre in all the 20 local government areas of the state.

He expressed concern over the time it would take the state to convey test samples of any suspected case from Ogun to the Bio-Security centre in Lagos, thereby necessitating the upgrade of the isolation unit at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu, as containment facility centre.

Abiodun pointed out that both Ogun and Lagos States would jointly work together alongside the Federal Ministry of Health to upgrade the facility.

He appreciated the National Centre for Disease Control for paying utmost attention on the state since the case was reported, adding that officials of the FMH are already on ground in the state.

The governor added that the state government had distributed a lot of items to all health facilities in the state for the protection of health workers.

Abiodun also said that the government is sharing an application with health officers to help them in identifying infected persons, saying the government is deploying a lot of resources to fight the virus.

“There is no cause for panic. We are on top of the situation. I am appealing to our people to improve on their personal hygiene. You should not hesitate to alert any nearest health facility in case you identified anyone with coronavirus symptoms,” he added.