Coronavirus: 4 quarantined children from US test negative in Lagos —Commissioner

Four children and their teacher quarantined in Lagos State over fears of coronavirus have tested negative for the disease, the state commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi has said.

On his verified twitter handle @ProfAkinAbayomi, he wrote: “A family of 4 children and their teacher who came in from the United States who had close contact with someone infected with #COVID19 have tested negative.”

The commissioner also said the state ministry of health has produced its hand sanitiser, adding that it would be made available to the public soon.

“We have been testing suspected cases of #COVID19 and so far all have been negative except for the 2 confirmed cases.

“@LSMOH has started producing it’s hand sanitizer and will soon make it available in the market.”