Coronavirus almost ruined my birthday, says Obasanjo

March 6, 2020
 

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo who clocks 83 on Thursday had disclosed that the virus forced him to make adjustment to an elaborate programme earlier planned to mark the day.

Speaking at a symposium organised to celebrate his birthday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, the former Nigerian leader said the birthday ceremony was originally scheduled to hold between Tuesday and Friday, adding that the programmes for Tuesday and Wednesday were put off, because some of the participants could not attend because of the coronavirus. (TheNation)

