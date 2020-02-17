Coronavirus: Author’s work in 1981 predicted the deadly disease

An Author, Dean Koontz eerily predicted the outbreak of coronavirus in his 1981 publication titled: “The Eyes of Darkness.”

Eeerily in the fictional novel narrates the story of a Chinese military lab that creates a new virus to potentially use as a biological weapon during wartime. The lab is ironically located in Wuhan, China and the made-up virus is called Wuhan-400.

In the novel, the virus is called the “perfect weapon” because it only affects humans. It also cannot survive outside the human body for more than a minute and does not require an expensive decontamination process once it spreads through a population and those who contract it.

The coincidence between the book’s virus and the actual coronavirus outbreak is uncanny.

Currently, the coronavirus which originated in Wuhan, China is causing panic throughout the world.

Last Thursday, officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed that an American evacuee from Wuhan who is currently in Texas was diagnosed with the virus, making it the 15th case in the United States.