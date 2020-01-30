Coronavirus: “Avoid travelling to China” – Health Minister, Ehanire warns Nigerians

The Regime has asked Nigerians to avoid travelling to China over the coronavirus disease spreading across the Asian country.

Speaking at the end of the federal executive council meeting on Wednesday, Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, advised all passengers from China to stay in isolation for two weeks before reuniting with their families.

“In view of the trending stories around the Coronavirus, it has become very necessary to issue a travel advisory to Nigerians,” the minister said.

“The first is that all Nigerians and all from Nigeria, intending to travel to China should delay all their travel plans until further notice, except it is extremely essential for them to do that trip.

“All persons arriving from China or any country that has a major outbreak is advised, if they have no symptoms at all, to self isolate, meaning that they stay indoors in their homes for at least two weeks and if they develop any symptoms, like cough, caterrh, sneezing, breathing difficulties within this period, to report to the nearest health facility.

“We are also advising all airlines to report any case of a passenger falling sick on-board before the plane lands. That is a requirement in the agreement. Nigerian Port Health Services, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control are on alert at our airports and other points of entry. That is the advisory.”

The death toll from the disease that broke out in Wuhan, China, has risen to 132 in that country.

According to the South China Morning Post, the country recorded 840 new cases in Hubei province, while Germany and Vietnam have patients who had contact with people linked to Wuhan.

A total of 2,014 cases were confirmed globally as of Sunday with victims in 15 countries excluding China.

Cases of the disease have been confirmed in Australia, Cambodia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, US and Vietnam.