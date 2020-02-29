Coronavirus: “Ban flights to and from China”

Chukwuka Utazi, chairman of the senate committee on primary health and communicable diseases, has asked the regime to ban flights to and from China.

Utazi made the call on Friday following the confirmation of a coronavirus case in Lagos state.

The case is that of an Italian citizen who came into the country from Milan, Italy, on February 25.

While commenting on the development, Utazi wondered why the country is yet to impose a travel ban.

However, TheCable understands that there are no direct flights to Nigeria from China.

“It pleases me to plead with the presidency to kindly direct the Hon minister for aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, to issue a temporary ban on the Ethiopian Airlines flights to and fro China, estimated to be 35 times every week, till further notice,” Utazi said.

“This is in recognition of the fact that China remains the main source of coronavirus infection and spread. Love of country and national interest should be uppermost in our minds, and should be above any fiduciary consideration at this point in time. If developed countries with better and far advanced technology/response mechanisms to handle this epidemic have placed flight ban on China, I wonder what Nigeria is still waiting to do the needful.

“Time is of the essence and the health of Nigerians should come first before any other political and economic considerations. I trust the presidency to be on the side of Nigerians.”

