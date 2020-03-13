Coronavirus: Can Online Shoppers Contract The Virus From Packages Delivered?

The other day, I was browsing Aliexpress, filling my cart with clothes and shoes. But before I clicked “Proceed to checkout” I was hit with a sobering thought: Could Coronavirus cling to these packages? I always thought that buying stuff from China and other countries was a thrift way of saving money while buying luxury. Also, avoiding crowded shops and markets was a safer option. But was I risking having the disease delivered right to my doorstep instead? Coronavirus spreads via respiratory droplets that are produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes, according to the Centers for Disease and Prevention. And it can also cling to surfaces. Softer materials, such as fabric, cottons or carpeting, are less likely to pass on the virus than frequently-touched hard surfaces, including metal door handles, poles or elevator buttons, reports Havard Health Publishing. But where do delivery boxes and packages rank? and ordering of food, there are precautions you can take to minimize your risk, even more, says Dr. Shah. Disinfect the parcel with an alcohol-based wipe before handling it, minimize your contact with the packaging, and wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water (or apply an alcohol-based sanitizer) after opening and discarding the boxes.