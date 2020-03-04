Coronavirus: China says 75 international arrivals tested positive

China’s Custom Authority says 75 international arrivals into the country have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
In a statement released on Wednesday, the Custom Authority said that as of March 3, 6,728 international arrivals to China were showing symptoms, with 779 arrivals classified as suspected cases and 75 testing positive.
Mainland China has recorded more than 80,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 2,981 deaths.
