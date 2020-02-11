Coronavirus: China sends treatment guide to Nigeria

The Chinese government has sent an official guide on treating coronavirus to the Nigerian authorities as death toll in the Chinese mainland reached 908 yesterday (Monday).

The Chinese embassy in Nigeria confirmed that the official guide on coronavirus was shared with Nigeria and other countries through “an official channel with documents including Lab Test Procedure, Epidemic Update and Risk Assessment, Diagnosis and Treatment Protocol, Management of close contacts, Surveillance and Epidemiological Investigation.”

According to a statement on coronavirus sent by the Chinese embassy, the National Health Commission in China had received a total of 40,171 confirmed cases, while 3,281 patients had been cured and discharged from hospital.

The statement reads, “Official Guide Documents on preventing and controlling the novel coronavirus pneumonia have been provided by China National Health Commission to its counterpart in Nigeria and other countries through official channel.

“Documents include Lab Test Procedure, Epidemic Update & Risk Assessment, Diagnosis and treatment protocol, Management of Close Contacts, Surveillance and Epidemiological Investigation.

“As of February 9, the National Health Commission had received 40,171 reports of confirmed cases and 908 deaths on the Chinese mainland and in all, 3,281 patients had been cured and discharged from hospital. There still remained 23,589 suspected cases. So far, 187,518 are now under medical observation, who have been identified as having had close contacts with infected patients.”