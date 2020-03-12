Coronavirus: Close Nigerian Boarders to Countries with High Risk — Atiku tells Regime

As part of strategies to curtail coronavirus in Nigeria, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has advised the Muhammadu Buhari-led regime, to stop all flights from countries facing the outbreak.
Atiku, who was the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the last election however said the borders should be open to Nigerian citizens, regardless of their status.
In as series of tweets on twitter, Thursday, Atiku said that the economic impact of a widespread infestation of the virus in Nigeria will be catastrophic and will affect the country’s national security, and status as Africa’s leading economy.
See the tweets below: