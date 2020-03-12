Coronavirus: Close Nigerian Boarders to Countries with High Risk — Atiku tells Regime

As part of strategies to curtail coronavirus in Nigeria, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has advised the Muhammadu Buhari-led regime, to stop all flights from countries facing the outbreak.

Atiku, who was the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the last election however said the borders should be open to Nigerian citizens, regardless of their status.

In as series of tweets on twitter, Thursday, Atiku said that the economic impact of a widespread infestation of the virus in Nigeria will be catastrophic and will affect the country’s national security, and status as Africa’s leading economy.

Two weeks ago, when #Nigeria recorded its index case of the #coronavirus, I had cause to urge the Federal Government to restrict flights from nations with a high prevalence of the Coronavirus plague. This is in line with global best practices. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) March 12, 2020

Our borders should, however, be open to Nigerian citizens, regardless of their status. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) March 12, 2020

We must, therefore, err on the side of caution. We cannot afford to broaden the possibility of future infections. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) March 12, 2020

The ravages of this scourge, which has officially been classified as a global pandemic, must not be allowed to test our already fragile economy. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) March 12, 2020