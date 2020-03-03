Coronavirus continues to spread across Africa with Tunisia, Senegal, Morocco recording 3 cases

Cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Senegal, Morocco and Tunisia, bringing the total number of people with the virus on the continent to six.

Prior to the latest development, Nigeria, Algeria and Egypt were the only African countries with confirmed cases of the virus, which has killed over 3000 persons across the world.

Speaking at a press conference in Dakar, capital of Senegal, on Monday, the country’s health minister said a French national who arrived in Senegal last week has tested positive to the virus.

The Minister said the victim had been under observation at an institute in Dakar.

In Tunisia, a 40-year-old citizen, who arrived the country by boat from Italy, tested positive to the virus. While the Morocco state media announced the first case of the virus in the county.

At least 33 countries in Africa can now conduct coronavirus test, according to Matshidiso Moeti, regional director for Africa at the World Health Organisation.

The virus, which broke out in Wuhan, China, in December, has affected over 80,000 persons.

Saudi Arabia recorded its first case on Monday. The kingdom had earlier cancelled the annual lesser hajj pilgrimage to prevent an outbreak of the virus.