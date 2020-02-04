Coronavirus: Cure found — China

A cure has been found for coronavirus, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Zhou Pingjian, says.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja yesterday, Pingjian said Chinese scientists were working to develop a vaccine for the virus, assuring that the epidemic would lose its momentum in the next two weeks.

“All things considered, the epidemic can be contained, controlled and treated. The Chinese nation has gone through great winds and waves and overcome countless difficulties. The 1000 bed makeshift hospital in Wuhan, which was built in 9 days and is in full operation today, speaks volumes” he said.