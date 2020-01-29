Coronavirus: Doctors cure patient with HIV drugs

Doctors in China are claiming to have cured patients suffering from the Wuhan coronavirus using an HIV wonder drug.

The Chinese authorities said the patient, who received the medication during a drug trial, had fully recovered and has since been discharged from hospital.

Shanghai’s Municipal Health Commission said the drug “somewhat successfully” stopped the spread of the disease to cells, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

Beijing Municipal Health Commission confirmed the use of HIV drugs to treat patients suffering from the Wuhan coronavirus on Sunday.

Three Beijing hospitals began administering lopinavir/itonavir – two antiretroviral drugs used in combination to treat HIV – to patients suffering from the coronavirus, according to a statement published by Chinese media.

The drugs work by blocking HIV’s ability to reproduce by binding to healthy cells.

The medication was used to “substantial clinical benefit” on patients suffering from SARS, another coronavirus which swept through China in 2002 and 2003. The virus, which can cause acute respiratory infection, has so far killed at least 106 people and infected more than 4,500 others in China, while cases of the illness have also been reported across the globe.

Countries such as South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Nepal, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the US, France, and Australia have all confirmed patients who have contracted the disease.