Coronavirus ends 60-year-old marriage as couple dies hours apart

Since December, the outbreak of Coronavirus has claimed thousands of lives and 82-year-old Severa Belotti and 86-year-old Luigi Carrara who were married for more than 60 years are the latest casualties of the pandemic. They died hours apart after contacting the virus.

The couple who lived in the town of Albino, Northern Italy, reportedly had fever of 39 degrees and had spent eight days locked at home.

Breaking Times gathered that they “died alone” in Bergamo Hospital where they were taken to and their son, Luca Carrara was unable to say a final goodbye.

Luca Carrara’s post on social media read:

“Hi mum and dad, this bad virus made you leave the same day, will you keep bickering up there too? I think so, but then everything ended up in a hug.”

The deceased have been taken to the cemetery and will be burnt to ashes within days.

Luca, with his family, have been placed on quarantine. He seemed not to be pleased with the Bergamo Hospital. He complained that the hospital staff seemed to be clueless on how to manage their patients.

He was surprised that he lost his dad in such a manner as he had no pre-existing medical issues before he contacted Coronavirus. He warned that Coronavirus is a terrible flu and not the common flu everyone is familiar with.