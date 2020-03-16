Coronavirus: Enugu suspected patient tests negative

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Sunday, confirmed that “the laboratory result of the patient in Enugu suspected to have #COVID19 is NEGATIVE.”
“It is important to wait for confirmation from NCDC before spreading information on social media. NCDC will continue to provide updates to the public,” the NCDC said in a tweet via its official twitter handle, @NCDCgov.
