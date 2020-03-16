0 comments

Coronavirus: Enugu suspected patient tests negative

by on March 16, 2020
 

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Sunday, confirmed that “the laboratory result of the patient in Enugu suspected to have #COVID19 is NEGATIVE.”

“It is important to wait for confirmation from NCDC before spreading information on social media. NCDC will continue to provide updates to the public,” the NCDC said in a tweet via its official twitter handle, @NCDCgov.

READ  Iranian Health Workers Infect Hundreds, Including Kids, with HIV - Report
Health, Nation, News

coronavirusEnugu

Seun Adeuyi


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 