The spread of Covid-19 across the world has forced Nigerian popular musician, Davido to postpone his 2020 musical tour of North America.

On his verified twitter account @davido, he wrote: “I’m saddened to halt what has been a fantastic sold-out tour so far, but postponing is the right thing to do. The health and safety of my fans and staff is most paramount and nothing else matters. Be safe and see you all soon! God be with us all!”