Coronavirus Forces Sports Ministry To Postpone Edo 2020 Sports Festival

As a precautionary move against COVID-19 spread, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development in conformity with the directive from Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari has announced postponement of the 2020 National Sports Festival in Edo State.

The ruler’s decision followed the close monitoring and updates on the virus in Nigeria and across the globe.

Prior to Buhari’s directive, the Ministry had in consultations with the Federal Ministry of Health and the host of the 20th National Sports Festival noted the progress made towards delivering a world class sporting fiesta as embodied by Edo 2020 and the huge resources so far expended towards hosting the festival.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic not currently affecting Nigeria as it is ravaging other countries of the world, the Ministry is however in agreement with these aforementioned critical stakeholders that the wellbeing of athletes and sports loving Nigerians is of paramount importance.

In the interest of the safety of Nigerians, the Ministry has therefore postponed the National Sports Festival, Edo 2020, until a later date to be communicated.